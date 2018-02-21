Canada beats Finland, on to Olympic men's hockey semifinal

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Winter Olympics with a gritty 1-0 win over Finland on Wednesday night but lost starting goaltender Ben Scrivens to an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Maxim Noreau's goal 55 seconds into the third period was enough for Canada to reach Friday's semifinal against Germany, which shocked top-seeded Sweden in overtime.

Scrivens started the game, but gave way to Kevin Poulin at 4:17 of the second period after a crushing Eric O'Dell check sent Finnish player flying into the Canadian goaltender. Scrivens briefly remained in the game, but came out at the next stoppage.

Hockey Canada said in a statement that Scrivens suffered an "upper-body injury" and his availability for the semifinal wasn't know. Scrivens has carried the bulk of Canada's load in goal in the tournament, but Poulin played in Canada's 4-0 win over South Korea on Sunday.

Canada is looking for a third straight Olympic gold medal, though the 2010 and 2014 titles were won with rosters stocked with NHL talent. There are no NHL players competing at the Pyeongchang Games.

___

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org