Men's Olympics Hockey

All Times GMT Preliminary Round Group A W L OTW OTL Pts GF GA Czech Republic 2 0 1 0 8 9 4 Canada 2 0 0 1 7 11 4 Switzerland 1 2 0 0 3 10 9 South Korea 0 3 0 0 0 1 14 Group B W L OTW OTL Pts GF GA OA Russia 2 1 0 0 6 14 5 Slovenia 0 1 2 0 4 8 12 United States 1 1 0 1 4 4 8 Slovakia 1 1 0 1 4 6 7 Group C W L OTW OTL Pts GF GA Sweden 3 0 0 0 9 8 1 Finland 2 1 0 0 6 11 6 Germany 0 2 1 0 2 4 7 Norway 0 2 0 1 1 2 11

___

Wednesday, Feb. 14 At Kwandong Hockey Centre

Slovenia 3, United States 2, OT

At Gangneung Hockey Centre

Slovakia 3, OA Russia 2

Thursday, Feb. 15 At Gangneung Hockey Centre

Finland 5, Germany 2

Sweden 4, Norway 0

Czech Republic 2, South Korea 1

At Kwandong Hockey Centre

Canada 5, Switzerland 1

Friday, Feb. 16 At Gangneung Hockey Centre

United States 2, Slovakia 1

Russia 8, Slovenia 2

Finland 5, Norway 1

At Kwandong Hockey Centre

Sweden 1, Germany 0

Saturday, Feb. 17 At Kwandong Hockey Centre

Slovenia 3, Slovakia 2, SO

At Gangneung Hockey Centre

Czech Republic 3, Canada 2, SO

Switzerland 8, South Korea 0

Russia 4, United States 0

Sunday, Feb. 18 At Kwandong Hockey Centre

Sweden 3, Finland 1

At Gangneung Hockey Centre

Germany 2, Norway 1, SO

Czech Republic 4, Switzerland 1

Canada 4, South Korea 0

Playoff Round Qualifications Tuesday, Feb. 20

United States 5, Slovakia 1

At Kwandong Hockey Centre Qualifications

Finland 5, South Korea 2

At Gangneung Hockey Centre Qualifications

Norway 2, Slovenia 1, OT

Germany 2, Switzerland 1, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 21 Quarterfinals At Kwandong Hockey Centre

Sweden vs. Germany, Noon

At Gangneung Hockey Centre

Czech Republic 3, United States 2, SO

OA Russia 6, Norway 1

Canada 1, Finland 0

Friday, Feb. 23 At Gangneung Hockey Centre Semifinals

Czech Republic vs. OA Russia, 7:30 a.m. or Noon

Swededn-Germany winner vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m. or Noon

Saturday, Feb. 24 At Gangneung Hockey Centre

Bronze Medal, Noon

Sunday, Feb. 25 At Gangneung Hockey Centre

Gold Medal, 4 a.m.