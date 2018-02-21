Priceline changing its name to Booking Holdings

NEW YORK (AP) — Priceline is changing its name to Booking Holdings Inc., citing its expansion into numerous international brands over the last 20 years.

The change at the former Priceline Group Inc. is effective immediately. The company will begin trading under the ticker symbol "BKNG" on February 27.

The travel website company operates in more than 220 countries. It said Booking.com, its largest brand, has more than 1.5 million properties and averages a million bookings per day.

The company's websites include Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The company will still be based in Norwalk, Connecticut.