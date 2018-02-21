  1. Home
Wednesday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/21 22:11
MEN
Game 42
Canada 4 0 1 0 3 0 0 —8
Denmark 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 —3
Canada

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 201, Team Percentage: 90.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.

Brent Laing, Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.

Scott Pfeifer, Shots: 4, Points: 14, Percentage: 88.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 10, Points: 38, Percentage: 95.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.

Denmark

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 176, Team Percentage: 79.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 14, Points: 27, Percentage: 48.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.

Game 43
Norway 1 0 0 3 2 1 —7
Sweden 0 0 2 0 0 0 —2
Norway

Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 170, Team Percentage: 89.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 12, Points: 36, Percentage: 75.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 12, Points: 44, Percentage: 92.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.

Sweden

Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 165, Team Percentage: 86.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 12, Points: 35, Percentage: 73.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 12, Points: 40, Percentage: 83.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.

Game 44
Japan 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 —4
South Korea 1 0 2 0 0 4 0 3 —10
Japan

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 194, Team Percentage: 76.

Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.

South Korea

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 222, Team Percentage: 87.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 16, Points: 60, Percentage: 94.

Oh Eunsu, Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Game 45
United States 2 0 0 0 3 0 1 4 —10
Britain 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 —4
United States

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 221, Team Percentage: 86.

Tyler George, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.

Britain

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 208, Team Percentage: 81.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

WOMEN
Game 38
China 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 —4
Sweden 0 2 1 0 2 0 0 3 0 —8
China

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 85.

Wang Bingyu, Shots: 19, Points: 59, Percentage: 78.

Ma Jingyi, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

Zhou Yan, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Liu Jinli, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Sweden

Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 280, Team Percentage: 92.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 19, Points: 72, Percentage: 95.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 17, Points: 63, Percentage: 93.

Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Game 39
OA Russia 0 0 0 1 0 1 —2
South Korea 3 3 3 0 2 0 —11
OA Russia

Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 134, Team Percentage: 70.

Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 12, Points: 41, Percentage: 85.

Julia Guzieva, Shots: 12, Points: 37, Percentage: 77.

Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 12, Points: 28, Percentage: 58.

Julia Portunova, Shots: 12, Points: 28, Percentage: 58.

South Korea

Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 177, Team Percentage: 92.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 12, Points: 43, Percentage: 90.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 12, Points: 41, Percentage: 85.

Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 12, Points: 46, Percentage: 96.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 12, Points: 47, Percentage: 98.

Game 40
Britain 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 —6
Canada 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 —5
Britain

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 84.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Game 41
Denmark 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 —4
Switzerland 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 —6
Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 79.

Lina Almind Knudsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.

Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.

Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Game 42
United States 0 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 —6
Sweden 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 —9
United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 77.

Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

Nina Roth, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 84.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 19, Points: 64, Percentage: 84.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Game 43
Japan 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 —4
Switzerland 0 2 0 4 0 0 0 1 1 —8
Japan

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 216, Team Percentage: 75.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 79.

Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 17, Points: 46, Percentage: 68.

Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

Game 44
Denmark 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 —3
South Korea 0 1 0 3 2 0 3 —9
Denmark

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 168, Team Percentage: 75.

Lina Almind Knudsen, Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.

Denise Dupont, Shots: 14, Points: 37, Percentage: 66.

Mathilde Halse, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.

South Korea

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 187, Team Percentage: 83.

Kim Chohi, Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

Game 45
Canada 0 2 0 2 1 1 0 0 2 1 —9
OA Russia 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 —8
Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 78.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

OA Russia

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 78.

Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.

Julia Guzieva, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

Julia Portunova, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.