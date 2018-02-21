Runaway cow defends its freedom in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A local governor in Poland says a cow that escaped while being taken to a slaughterhouse is still avoiding capture even though the order to kill it has been canceled.

The red Limousin beef cow that fled last month has gained celebrity status as it defends its life and freedom, roaming a lake-filled region near Nysa, in the southwest of the country.

Governor Czeslaw Bilobran said Wednesday the cow is "cunning and clever and uses the difficult terrain to trick the search group," swimming from island to island.

When caught, it will be put in a local animal reserve.

"It is so brave and strong-headed that we decided to keep it," Bilobran told The Associated Press.