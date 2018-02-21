CPTPP progress appreciated

Exporters appreciate progress made towards signing the CPTPP and the transparency around the final version of the agreement, says ExportNZ.

Executive Director Catherine Beard says the agreement has successfully dealt with some remaining public concerns around investor dispute settlement, intellectual property protection and the operation of Pharmac, which will be business as usual.

"At the same time, core elements of the deal around tariff reduction and non-tariff barriers have been retained. The agreement represents significant additional income and opportunity for exporters, which will also lead to new jobs - many of which will be in the regions (e.g. dairy, horticulture, seafood, meat processing, and timber).

"New Zealand being part of the CPTPP agreement will ensure our businesses are competitive and have access to markets on a level playing field, not only with regard to our goods exports but also with regard to services. Our businesses will be able to win business on the basis of the quality of their goods or services and not be disadvantaged due to tariff and non-tariff barriers.

"With the likelihood of the CPTPPP coming into force this year, we look forward to ongoing trade gains thereafter."