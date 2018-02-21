Francouz does Hasek impression with Olympic shootout showing

Goalie Pavel Francouz (33), of the Czech Republic, blocks a shot by Chris Bourque (17), of the United States, in the penalty shootout in the quarterfi
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Pavel Francouz never played in the NHL, let alone won six Vezina Trophies.
Yet Francouz is following in the Olympic footsteps of legendary countryman Dominik Hasek.
Twenty years after the "Dominator" stopped all five shooters to eliminate Canada on the way to the Czech Republic winning gold in Nagano, the little-known goaltender teammates call "Francik" stopped all five to