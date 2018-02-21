At least 25 dead as bus veers off cliff in Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Police say at least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters (about 650 feet) down a cliff in southern Peru.

Highway Police chief Dino Escudero tells RPP radio that 20 people also are injured. He says it's not clear how many people were on the bus.

The accident took place before dawn Wednesday near the province of Camana.

Accidents caused by reckless driving on poorly maintained mountain roads claim dozens of lives every year in Peru. In January 52 people were killed in the country*s worst road fatality in four decades.