WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--SEVILLA-MAN UNITED

SEVILLE, Spain — Manchester United visits Sevilla in its return to the last 16 of the Champions League. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos

SOC--SHAKHTAR-ROMA

KHARKIV, Ukraine — Attempting to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in a decade, Roma visits Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of the Champions League last 16. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

OLY--SKI-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

JEONGSEON, South Korea —Lindsey Vonn knew that the bronze medal she earned Wednesday came in her final Olympic downhill, the signature event of her singular career. She knew that, but she didn?t have an easy time processing it. By Pat Graham. SENT: 937 words, photos.

OLY--SKI-WOMEN?S DOWNHILL-GOGGIA — Sofia Goggia held her emotions in after winning the Olympic downhill title over Lindsey Vonn and the rest of the field. By Pat Graham. SENT: 594 words, photos.

OLY--FIG-WOMEN'S SHORT PROGRAM

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — That Russian gold medal drought at the Pyeongchang Olympics is closer to ending. Teen figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva are huge co-favorites after the Russian training partners went 1-2 in the women's short program. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 970 words, photos.

With:

— OLY--Pyeongchang Olympics-The Latest — Running updates from the games.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--FIFA-2026 WORLD CUP BIDDING

LONDON — FIFA lifts a ban on voters publicly endorsing a 2026 World Cup bid. By Rob Harris. SENT: 300 words, photo.

CHELSEA-WILLIAN

LONDON — Willian isn?t used to receiving much acclaim. But he produced one of his most complete performances for Chelsea against Barcelona in the Champions League — beyond scoring in the 1-1 draw — and maybe now the club will value the Brazil winger a bit more. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid, without Cristiano Ronaldo and other regular starters, plays at Leganes in a Spanish league match postponed from last year. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2100 GMT.

OLYMPICS:

OLY--HKO-US-CZECH REPUBLIC

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — In an Olympic shootout, this time in an elimination game, the United States without NHL stars came inches away from the semifinals before losing 3-2 to the Czech Republic on Wednesday. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 750 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI-SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CENTURION, South Africa — India can complete an impressive limited-overs performance in South Africa if it wins the second Twenty20 game. That would seal a T20 series victory for the tourists to go with their comprehensive 5-1 win in the one-day international contest. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-AUSTRALIA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar takes 3-27 to lead Australia to a 19-run win over New Zealand under the Duckworth-Lewis system in the rain-affected final of the Twenty20 tri-series. SENT: 500 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.