2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/21 21:16
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 5 of 7 medal events for Feb. 21
Through 74 of 76 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 12 11 9 32
Germany 11 7 5 23
Canada 9 5 6 20
Netherlands 6 6 3 15
United States 6 3 6 15
France 5 4 5 14
OA Russia 0 4 9 13
Japan 3 5 3 11
Austria 4 2 4 10
Italy 3 2 4 9
Sweden 4 4 0 8
South Korea 4 2 2 8
Switzerland 2 5 1 8
China 0 5 2 7
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Britain 1 0 3 4
Finland 0 0 4 4
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Poland 1 0 1 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1