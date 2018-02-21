Vatican sex abuse investigator hospitalized in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The special envoy sent by Pope Francis to investigate allegations that sex abuse was covered up has been hospitalized in Chile.

Catholic bishop's conference spokesman Jaime Coiro says the problems affecting Charles Scicluna aren't extremely serious, "but neither are we dealing with a very simple ailment." He didn't give details.

The Maltese bishop on Tuesday began meeting victims and others opposed to the appointment of a bishop accused of covering up for the country's most notorious pedophile priest.

Coiro says the pope has asked that interviews with witnesses continue Wednesday through Friday as planned. A Spanish priest who is assisting Scicluna will take part.