Guangzhou stumbles again in Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande was held to a 0-0 draw in Japan by Cerezo Osaka on Wednesday and is still without a win after two games in Group G of the Asian Champions League.

The big-spending Chinese Super League team won the continental title in 2013 and 2015 but under new coach Fabio Cannavaro is two points behind the Japanese team.

Guangzhou takes on Jeju United of South Korea in the next round of games in early March.

------

Group H

Suwon Bluewings 1, Kashima Antlers 2

Two goals from Mu Kanazaki put the eight-time Japanese champion in control at the home of the South Korean team after Dejan Damjanovic missed a first-half penalty for Suwon.

Cristovam da Silva pulled a goal back for Suwon with one minute remaining but Kashima took the three points.

Only the top two teams from each of the eight groups of four progress to the knockout stage.