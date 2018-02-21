Can Brexit be stopped? Pro-EU campaigns try to turn the tide

LONDON (AP) — Britain is due to leave the European Union in just over a year. The country's main political parties agree that the decision can't be reversed. But with the U.K. government divided over the direction Brexit should take, pro-EU campaigners are trying to make the country change course.

A new anti-Brexit political party, Renew — inspired by French president Emmanuel Macron's En Marche movement — hopes to persuade voters that leaving the EU is "not a done deal."

Meanwhile a bus emblazoned with the alleged economic cost of quitting the bloc is starting a tour of the U.K. on Wednesday.

The crowd-funded bus cites a leaked government estimate of a 5 percent hit to GDP over 15 years to arrive at a figure of 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) a week.