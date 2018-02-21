'On Body And Soul' hopes to continue Hungary's Oscar streak

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — "On Body And Soul" could be the third Hungarian film in a row to win an Academy Award.

Ildiko Enyedi is the only female director in the foreign language category, and her first feature film in nearly two decades is a surreal love story between two people at a slaughterhouse who have trouble connecting in daily life.

Gathering awards from Sydney to Mumbai, the film won the top prize at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival. Alexandra Borbely was named best actress at December's European Film Awards.

Producer Monika Mecs says a key to the film's success is that "viewers recognize themselves in these characters." Borbely, who plays Maria, a quality control expert with some autistic traits, called the film timeless.