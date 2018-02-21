Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 21, 2018
City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;77;A t-storm around;88;78;W;13;82%;65%;6
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;77;64;Nice with some sun;83;67;NNE;4;63%;3%;6
Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;54;46;Clouds and sun;57;42;NE;6;80%;34%;2
Algiers, Algeria;Rain;55;42;Spotty showers;49;41;SE;6;71%;91%;4
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;41;28;Cloudy and chilly;40;26;ENE;12;68%;2%;1
Anchorage, United States;Freezing fog;29;25;A little a.m. snow;35;19;SSE;2;84%;81%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;58;43;Partly sunny;56;42;E;6;64%;42%;4
Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, p.m. snow;25;5;Cloudy and colder;14;-1;SW;9;89%;28%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, nice;90;64;Sunny and nice;87;62;SE;9;44%;0%;11
Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;58;51;Showers and t-storms;60;49;E;7;82%;84%;3
Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, nice;74;65;A shower in places;71;62;SW;13;67%;52%;9
Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;68;51;Mostly cloudy;72;50;NW;6;56%;36%;2
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;91;76;A t-storm or two;89;74;SW;5;74%;88%;4
Bangalore, India;Plenty of sun;88;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;ESE;7;26%;0%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm around;90;75;S;7;71%;83%;9
Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;55;37;Partly sunny;49;37;SSW;9;58%;50%;3
Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;46;25;Partly sunny;48;25;NNW;9;15%;0%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;43;35;A little rain;43;35;ESE;11;78%;80%;1
Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;39;26;Cloudy and chilly;36;21;E;5;53%;6%;1
Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;49;A little p.m. rain;64;49;S;5;73%;90%;5
Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;80;65;A t-storm in spots;80;65;E;6;73%;83%;5
Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;36;29;A little snow;37;29;NNE;8;68%;83%;1
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, chilly;39;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;25;ENE;9;59%;0%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;41;32;Showers around;39;32;ENE;11;73%;70%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Snow and rain;38;28;Snow to rain;38;30;NE;8;74%;88%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;76;61;Sunny and beautiful;80;66;NE;5;52%;1%;9
Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;A t-storm or two;88;65;S;5;44%;78%;7
Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;46;32;Clouds and sun;48;37;WSW;7;32%;0%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Turning out cloudy;77;58;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;NNW;5;42%;4%;5
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;80;64;Warm with sunshine;83;64;S;10;62%;3%;9
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;65;Partly sunny;77;65;ENE;4;64%;42%;10
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;70;Partly sunny;90;72;ESE;7;61%;0%;9
Chicago, United States;Much colder;32;30;Variable clouds;38;34;ESE;11;55%;65%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;NNE;8;60%;6%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;36;28;Cloudy and chilly;33;23;SSE;5;65%;13%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and pleasant;72;63;Partly sunny;70;61;N;8;87%;7%;9
Dallas, United States;Rain, much colder;37;37;Periods of rain;48;44;NW;6;92%;89%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;93;79;Mostly sunny;92;78;NE;12;72%;63%;12
Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;59;Hazy sunshine;86;58;N;5;47%;0%;5
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;28;11;Inc. clouds;29;13;ENE;5;76%;75%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;85;66;Hazy sun;90;65;W;5;48%;7%;6
Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;A t-storm or two;88;74;WSW;5;75%;85%;13
Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;49;35;Low clouds;45;35;SSE;12;79%;7%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;52;36;Becoming cloudy;63;42;NNE;6;41%;2%;2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;68;50;Mostly sunny;62;48;WNW;7;61%;25%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;64;Occasional rain;66;57;NNE;10;83%;81%;2
Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;75;62;A t-storm in spots;76;61;ENE;6;73%;77%;10
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;70;An afternoon shower;84;69;E;13;62%;55%;6
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;17;-8;Low clouds and cold;18;9;N;4;73%;48%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;93;77;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;9;66%;55%;9
Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;73;59;Showers around;65;56;NNE;9;78%;85%;2
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;83;71;Showers;81;70;ENE;6;77%;100%;2
Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;89;66;Mostly cloudy;91;65;SE;6;34%;2%;8
Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;Clouds and sun;77;52;NE;6;52%;0%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;52;45;A shower or two;51;45;NNE;7;85%;74%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;WNW;7;71%;76%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;86;72;Plenty of sunshine;88;74;SSE;8;60%;12%;7
Johannesburg, South Africa;Downpours;76;60;A shower or two;74;58;N;8;61%;83%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;52;32;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;31;NW;3;29%;0%;5
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;87;66;Periods of sun;86;67;WNW;8;57%;0%;6
Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;68;47;Afternoon showers;65;46;SSE;4;74%;86%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;104;75;Sunny and summerlike;104;76;NNE;6;13%;0%;9
Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;37;22;Mostly cloudy;29;16;E;5;70%;35%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;75;A shower or two;85;74;NNE;10;60%;74%;8
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;90;73;Rather cloudy;87;73;SSW;7;69%;44%;5
Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;90;66;Hazy sunshine;90;65;SSW;6;52%;0%;7
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;NNE;4;66%;71%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;56;40;Showers and t-storms;51;39;E;9;77%;82%;9
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;SSW;7;75%;57%;5
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;78;69;Mostly cloudy;77;69;S;7;73%;22%;9
Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;63;42;Plenty of sunshine;58;39;NNE;6;49%;0%;4
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, mist;44;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;31;NE;10;65%;3%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;62;44;An afternoon shower;59;45;W;8;58%;64%;2
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm around;88;77;SSW;6;74%;50%;8
Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;54;27;Mostly sunny;51;25;NE;5;45%;0%;4
Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;88;80;Clouds and sun;88;80;ENE;10;64%;6%;7
Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm around;81;73;ENE;6;78%;82%;3
Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;89;76;Mostly sunny;92;75;E;7;61%;4%;9
Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;84;66;A touch of rain;77;67;NE;7;62%;81%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;Periods of sun, nice;75;54;ENE;5;41%;44%;8
Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;82;75;Sun and some clouds;82;74;E;14;63%;64%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Snow;22;8;Mainly cloudy;16;-2;NE;8;69%;12%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;77;Sunshine and nice;87;78;E;11;66%;1%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Downpours;70;63;Mostly sunny;73;58;NE;8;54%;1%;9
Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;20;Much colder;28;17;N;1;59%;1%;1
Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;14;2;Clouds and sun, cold;15;1;NW;6;71%;35%;2
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;66;Hazy sunshine;94;68;N;9;45%;0%;7
Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;87;58;A shower in places;85;61;NNE;13;46%;44%;13
New York, United States;Clouds and sun;72;46;A bit of rain;47;34;ENE;10;70%;89%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;A morning shower;64;48;A p.m. shower or two;64;50;ESE;8;74%;62%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;21;12;A bit of a.m. snow;24;6;WSW;11;89%;73%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and chilly;48;31;Clouds and sun;49;33;NNE;6;53%;4%;3
Oslo, Norway;Low clouds breaking;28;15;Low clouds;29;18;NW;3;78%;13%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;15;Cloudy and colder;30;15;NE;5;53%;0%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny intervals;84;79;Downpours;82;77;NNE;11;83%;99%;6
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;Partly sunny;87;71;NW;7;67%;9%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;82;74;Overcast;81;73;NE;8;76%;66%;4
Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;42;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;25;ENE;10;59%;0%;3
Perth, Australia;Sunny and delightful;84;64;Sunny and nice;83;63;SSW;9;55%;0%;10
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;97;76;Clouds and sun;94;76;SSE;6;55%;70%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;89;74;Showers around;91;75;E;10;69%;70%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;67;Mostly sunny;93;65;NE;5;36%;2%;8
Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;23;Mostly cloudy;34;21;ENE;8;38%;15%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;39;21;Showers of rain/snow;42;14;W;10;58%;70%;3
Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;69;55;Afternoon showers;69;54;N;10;69%;99%;9
Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;65;46;Mostly sunny;63;42;ESE;5;70%;26%;4
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;76;Showers around;87;76;NE;7;65%;81%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;43;30;Rain and snow shower;34;30;S;16;60%;80%;0
Riga, Latvia;Inc. clouds;22;4;Sunshine and frigid;18;4;S;2;79%;10%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;92;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;W;6;72%;89%;11
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;79;64;Clouds and sun;81;63;ENE;5;26%;27%;6
Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;54;40;Spotty showers;51;40;E;7;76%;90%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;17;1;Mostly sunny, frigid;14;3;SW;7;78%;78%;2
San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;52;43;A stray shower;52;39;N;17;58%;71%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a shower;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;ENE;11;59%;5%;10
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;79;74;A shower in spots;81;74;ENE;18;61%;70%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;65;Some sun;79;65;NNE;6;64%;21%;9
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;79;48;Partly sunny;77;48;ENE;3;39%;4%;8
Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;Turning sunny;87;57;WSW;5;44%;8%;10
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;79;68;Sunshine, pleasant;81;67;N;10;68%;27%;8
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;64;34;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;ENE;4;44%;0%;4
Seattle, United States;Cloudy and cold;39;30;Mostly cloudy;42;29;S;8;50%;31%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;40;23;Rain and snow shower;43;29;W;8;48%;77%;4
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;48;41;Mostly cloudy;48;39;SW;9;64%;11%;1
Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;92;78;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NNE;11;70%;65%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;45;36;Spotty showers;44;35;SE;10;83%;84%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;70;A shower or two;81;72;ENE;17;69%;81%;8
Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;27;12;A snow shower;27;17;N;5;72%;56%;1
Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun, nice;75;68;Decreasing clouds;79;71;NNE;12;52%;8%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;67;59;Rain and drizzle;65;59;NE;10;75%;82%;1
Tallinn, Estonia;Rather cloudy, cold;22;12;Cold with low clouds;21;13;SSW;5;63%;82%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;48;36;Sun and clouds;56;40;ENE;5;65%;12%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;44;36;Low clouds;48;33;N;3;73%;41%;1
Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;59;45;Cloudy;59;46;NNE;6;38%;36%;2
Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;69;55;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;ENE;5;62%;26%;5
Tirana, Albania;A touch of rain;53;46;A bit of rain;64;46;E;4;49%;81%;2
Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and chilly;41;35;Rain and snow;42;37;NE;9;68%;86%;1
Toronto, Canada;Cooler, morning rain;48;26;Colder;35;28;E;12;69%;17%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;63;53;Partly sunny, warmer;70;53;SSE;7;52%;8%;5
Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. shower or two;60;46;Spotty showers;55;45;W;6;75%;78%;1
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;9;-13;Partly sunny, cold;10;-14;NNE;6;82%;30%;3
Vancouver, Canada;A little p.m. snow;33;21;Sunny, not as cold;39;26;ENE;3;38%;17%;2
Vienna, Austria;A little snow, cold;35;27;A bit of snow;35;26;N;7;63%;86%;1
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;90;71;A couple of t-storms;83;68;E;5;70%;85%;2
Vilnius, Lithuania;Mainly cloudy;24;4;Cloudy and frigid;17;-4;ENE;6;64%;5%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;36;18;Mostly cloudy;29;16;ENE;8;61%;3%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;67;55;A morning shower;65;58;SE;21;69%;53%;7
Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;95;65;Mostly sunny;96;66;WSW;5;46%;6%;8
Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;52;34;A shower in the a.m.;47;31;ENE;2;71%;70%;2
