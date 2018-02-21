Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;W;20;82%;65%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;25;18;Nice with some sun;28;20;NNE;6;63%;3%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;12;8;Clouds and sun;14;6;NE;10;80%;34%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Rain;13;5;Spotty showers;9;5;SE;9;71%;91%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;5;-2;Cloudy and chilly;4;-3;ENE;19;68%;2%;1

Anchorage, United States;Freezing fog;-2;-4;A little a.m. snow;2;-7;SSE;3;84%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;15;6;Partly sunny;13;6;E;9;64%;42%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-4;-15;Cloudy and colder;-10;-18;SW;14;89%;28%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, nice;32;18;Sunny and nice;31;17;SE;15;44%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;15;10;Showers and t-storms;16;10;E;11;82%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, nice;23;18;A shower in places;22;17;SW;21;67%;52%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;20;11;Mostly cloudy;22;10;NW;9;56%;36%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;23;SW;7;74%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sun;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;ESE;12;26%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;32;24;S;11;71%;83%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;13;3;Partly sunny;9;3;SSW;14;58%;50%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;8;-4;Partly sunny;9;-4;NNW;15;15%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;6;2;A little rain;6;2;ESE;17;78%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;4;-4;Cloudy and chilly;2;-6;E;8;53%;6%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;9;A little p.m. rain;18;9;S;8;73%;90%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;E;10;73%;83%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;2;-2;A little snow;3;-2;NNE;13;68%;83%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-4;ENE;15;59%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;5;0;Showers around;4;0;ENE;18;73%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow and rain;3;-2;Snow to rain;3;-1;NE;13;74%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;25;16;Sunny and beautiful;27;19;NE;8;52%;1%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A t-storm or two;31;18;S;7;44%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;8;0;Clouds and sun;9;3;WSW;12;32%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Turning out cloudy;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;NNW;8;42%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;Warm with sunshine;28;18;S;16;62%;3%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;6;64%;42%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;32;22;ESE;11;61%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Much colder;0;-1;Variable clouds;4;1;ESE;17;55%;65%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;13;60%;6%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;2;-2;Cloudy and chilly;0;-5;SSE;8;65%;13%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and pleasant;22;17;Partly sunny;21;16;N;13;87%;7%;9

Dallas, United States;Rain, much colder;3;3;Periods of rain;9;7;NW;9;92%;89%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;NE;19;72%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;15;Hazy sunshine;30;15;N;9;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;-2;-12;Inc. clouds;-2;-11;ENE;8;76%;75%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;32;18;W;8;48%;7%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;WSW;8;75%;85%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;10;2;Low clouds;7;2;SSE;20;79%;7%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;11;2;Becoming cloudy;17;6;NNE;9;41%;2%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;Mostly sunny;16;9;WNW;12;61%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;18;Occasional rain;19;14;NNE;15;83%;81%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A t-storm in spots;24;16;ENE;10;73%;77%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;21;An afternoon shower;29;20;E;21;62%;55%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-22;Low clouds and cold;-8;-13;N;6;73%;48%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;34;24;SE;14;66%;55%;9

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;23;15;Showers around;18;13;NNE;15;78%;85%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;Showers;27;21;ENE;9;77%;100%;2

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;31;19;Mostly cloudy;33;18;SE;9;34%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;25;11;Clouds and sun;25;11;NE;10;52%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;11;7;A shower or two;11;7;NNE;12;85%;74%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;WNW;11;71%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;30;22;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;SSE;12;60%;12%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Downpours;25;15;A shower or two;23;15;N;12;61%;83%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;11;0;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;0;NW;4;29%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;31;19;Periods of sun;30;20;WNW;13;57%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;20;8;Afternoon showers;18;8;SSE;7;74%;86%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;40;24;Sunny and summerlike;40;25;NNE;10;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-9;E;8;70%;35%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;30;23;NNE;16;60%;74%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;Rather cloudy;31;23;SSW;11;69%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;32;19;Hazy sunshine;32;18;SSW;9;52%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNE;7;66%;71%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;13;5;Showers and t-storms;11;4;E;15;77%;82%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;11;75%;57%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;26;21;Mostly cloudy;25;21;S;12;73%;22%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;NNE;10;49%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, mist;7;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-1;NE;15;65%;3%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;17;7;An afternoon shower;15;7;W;12;58%;64%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;10;74%;50%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;12;-3;Mostly sunny;11;-4;NE;7;45%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;Clouds and sun;31;27;ENE;15;64%;6%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;27;23;ENE;9;78%;82%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;E;12;61%;4%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;29;19;A touch of rain;25;19;NE;11;62%;81%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;25;11;Periods of sun, nice;24;12;ENE;7;41%;44%;8

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;28;24;Sun and some clouds;28;23;E;23;63%;64%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;-6;-13;Mainly cloudy;-9;-19;NE;12;69%;12%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;E;18;66%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Downpours;21;17;Mostly sunny;23;14;NE;13;54%;1%;9

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;-6;Much colder;-2;-8;N;2;59%;1%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-10;-17;Clouds and sun, cold;-10;-17;NW;9;71%;35%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;19;Hazy sunshine;34;20;N;14;45%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;30;15;A shower in places;29;16;NNE;21;46%;44%;13

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;22;8;A bit of rain;8;1;ENE;16;70%;89%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A morning shower;18;9;A p.m. shower or two;18;10;ESE;13;74%;62%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-11;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-14;WSW;18;89%;73%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and chilly;9;0;Clouds and sun;9;0;NNE;9;53%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds breaking;-2;-9;Low clouds;-2;-8;NW;5;78%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;-10;Cloudy and colder;-1;-9;NE;8;53%;0%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny intervals;29;26;Downpours;28;25;NNE;18;83%;99%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Partly sunny;31;22;NW;11;67%;9%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;28;23;Overcast;27;23;NE;13;76%;66%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-4;ENE;15;59%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and delightful;29;18;Sunny and nice;28;17;SSW;15;55%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;36;24;Clouds and sun;35;24;SSE;9;55%;70%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;23;Showers around;33;24;E;16;69%;70%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;NE;9;36%;2%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-5;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;ENE;13;38%;15%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;4;-6;Showers of rain/snow;6;-10;W;16;58%;70%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;21;13;Afternoon showers;20;12;N;16;69%;99%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;18;8;Mostly sunny;17;6;ESE;8;70%;26%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Showers around;30;24;NE;11;65%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;6;-1;Rain and snow shower;1;-1;S;26;60%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;Inc. clouds;-6;-15;Sunshine and frigid;-8;-16;S;3;79%;10%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;34;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;W;9;72%;89%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Clouds and sun;27;17;ENE;7;26%;27%;6

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;12;4;Spotty showers;10;5;E;11;76%;90%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;-8;-17;Mostly sunny, frigid;-10;-16;SW;11;78%;78%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;11;6;A stray shower;11;4;N;28;58%;71%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a shower;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;ENE;18;59%;5%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;26;24;A shower in spots;27;23;ENE;29;61%;70%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Some sun;26;18;NNE;10;64%;21%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;9;Partly sunny;25;9;ENE;5;39%;4%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Turning sunny;31;14;WSW;8;44%;8%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;26;20;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;N;16;68%;27%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;18;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;ENE;6;44%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and cold;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;S;13;50%;31%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;4;-5;Rain and snow shower;6;-2;W;12;48%;77%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;9;5;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SW;15;64%;11%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNE;18;70%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;7;2;Spotty showers;6;2;SE;17;83%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;21;A shower or two;27;22;ENE;27;69%;81%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;-3;-11;A snow shower;-3;-9;N;7;72%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun, nice;24;20;Decreasing clouds;26;22;NNE;20;52%;8%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;15;Rain and drizzle;18;15;NE;16;75%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rather cloudy, cold;-6;-11;Cold with low clouds;-6;-11;SSW;8;63%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Sun and clouds;13;4;ENE;9;65%;12%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;7;2;Low clouds;9;0;N;5;73%;41%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;15;7;Cloudy;15;8;NNE;9;38%;36%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;ENE;9;62%;26%;5

Tirana, Albania;A touch of rain;11;8;A bit of rain;18;8;E;6;49%;81%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and chilly;5;2;Rain and snow;6;3;NE;15;68%;86%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler, morning rain;9;-4;Colder;2;-2;E;20;69%;17%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny, warmer;21;12;SSE;11;52%;8%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. shower or two;15;8;Spotty showers;13;7;W;9;75%;78%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-13;-25;Partly sunny, cold;-12;-25;NNE;9;82%;30%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little p.m. snow;0;-6;Sunny, not as cold;4;-4;ENE;5;38%;17%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little snow, cold;2;-3;A bit of snow;2;-3;N;11;63%;86%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;32;22;A couple of t-storms;28;20;E;9;70%;85%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mainly cloudy;-5;-15;Cloudy and frigid;-8;-20;ENE;10;64%;5%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;2;-8;Mostly cloudy;-2;-9;ENE;13;61%;3%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;20;13;A morning shower;18;14;SE;35;69%;53%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;18;Mostly sunny;35;19;WSW;7;46%;6%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;11;1;A shower in the a.m.;8;0;ENE;4;71%;70%;2

