  1. Home
  2. World

Polish official: no criminal charges under Holocaust law

By  Associated Press
2018/02/21 19:38

A group of college students from Israel being taught about Holocaust history at a fragment of the wall that isolated the Warsaw Ghetto and that a regi

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, survivors and guests walk past the "Arbeit Macht Frei" gate at the former Nazi German concentration

Jewish people pray in a synagogue in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Many members of Poland's small Jewish community have been left feeling s

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government official says a controversial law makes it a criminal act to blame Poles for Holocaust crimes they did not commit will not lead to criminal charges.

The recently adopted law has sparked a bitter conflict with Israel, where it is seen as trying to whitewash the actions of some Poles during World War II. It takes effect Feb. 28. In reaction to criticism, it is to be reviewed by Poland's constitutional court which can order changes.

Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Cichocki said late Tuesday that no criminal charges will be brought, but Poland might demand the retraction of untrue statements.

The law allows prison terms for blaming Poles for Holocaust crimes that were committed by Nazi Germans, who occupied Poland during the war.