AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 12 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Gold medal winner Sofia Goggia, of Italy, reacts after the flower ceremony for the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Ko
Marcus Kleveland, of Norway, jumps during the men's Big Air snowboard qualification competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Kore
Christopher Del Bosco of Canada, right, flies through the air before crashing as Sergey Ridzik, Olympic Athletes of Russia, from left, Francois Place
the Czech Republic players celebrate after the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game against the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Ga
Canada's skip Rachel Homan, center, leaves the ice as Britain's Lauren Gray, right above, and Vicki Adams embrace celebrating winning a women's curlin
United States' Lindsey Vonn wipes her face while speaking at a press conference after winning the bronze medal in the women's downhill at the 2018 Win
From left; Filip Flisar, of Slovenia, Dave Duncan, of Canada, Arnaud Bovolenta, of France, and Armin Niederer, of Switzerland, run the course during t
Patrick Kearney wears an American flag as a cape during the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game between the United States and the Czech Republ
Russian athlete Sergei Kalinin (21) shoots the puck past goalie Lars Haugen (30), of Norway, for a goal during the second period of the quarterfinal r
Ivett Toth of Hungary performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, So
Italy's Sofia Goggia comes to a stop in the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Phot
From left Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, silver, Italy's Sofia Goggia, gold, and United States' Lindsey Vonn, bronze, pose during the venue ceremony for
Karen Chen of the United States performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gan
Gold medal winner Sofia Goggia, of Italy, kisses the ground during the flower ceremony for the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongse
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Lindsey Vonn turned in a bronze-medal performance in the last Olympic downhill of her career. Russian Alina Zagitova skated a flawless "Black Swan" routine for a world-record score in the short program and a shot at gold after Friday's free dance. And the U.S. men's hockey team was eliminated from competition after a 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.
Here are some highlights of Day 12 from Associated Press photographers.