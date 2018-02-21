AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 12 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Lindsey Vonn turned in a bronze-medal performance in the last Olympic downhill of her career. Russian Alina Zagitova skated a flawless "Black Swan" routine for a world-record score in the short program and a shot at gold after Friday's free dance. And the U.S. men's hockey team was eliminated from competition after a 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Here are some highlights of Day 12 from Associated Press photographers.