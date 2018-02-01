President Tsai calls on Taiwanese businesses in China to invest in the island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At a Lunar New Year’s event for Taiwanese business people who invested in China, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called on them to invest in Taiwan.

Over the past years, many in Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party have been critical of the excessive reliance of the island’s economy on China, calling for more domestic investment and more employment opportunities with higher wages for young Taiwanese entering the job market.

In her speech Wednesday, Tsai welcomed Taiwanese businesses which had decided to invest back home in sectors as varied as shoe manufacturing, long-term care and electronic payment systems.

The government not only welcomed the investors back home, but it would also do its utmost to assist them with land, technological and legal issues, the president said.

She emphasized that her administration would stick by its promises and not turn back the clock on relations with China but continue to show goodwill, reports said.

While she did not mention recent troubling elements in cross-straits relations, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chang Hsiao-yeh was less reticent. She mentioned how recent opinion polls showed support for the government’s protests against China’s unilateral declaration of the M503 flight route close to the median line for the Taiwan Strait.

The government condemned China’s move and curtailed flights by airlines which used the new route, thus making Lunar New Year trips home for Taiwanese business people slightly more difficult than usual.