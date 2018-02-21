Greece: Parliament debates investigation over pharma scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers are debating whether to launch an investigation into 10 senior politicians — including two former prime ministers, the current central bank governor and a European commissioner — over allegations they were involved in a pharmaceutical bribery scandal.

Wednesday's debate is to culminate in a late-night vote on whether to investigate each of the 10. Under Greek law, parliament must first investigate allegations against lawmakers before they can be stripped of immunity and prosecuted by judicial authorities.

The allegations stem from testimonies by protected witnesses who have implicated the officials in bribes allegedly paid by Swiss drugmaker Novartis to boost drug sales and prices in Greece.

All those implicated have denied any involvement, and at least four have filed criminal lawsuits against the protected witnesses.