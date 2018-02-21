New Zealand vs. Australia, T20 Tri-Series scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday in the Twenty20 tri-series cricket international between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park:
|New Zealand won the toss
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill c Warner b Stanlake 21
Colin Munro c Agar b Richardson 29
Kane Williamson b Agar 9
Mark Chapman lbw b Agar 8
Ross Taylor not out 43
Colin de Grandhomme c Maxwell b Agar 10
Mitchell Santner c Carey b Tye 0
Tim Seifert b Stoinis 3
Tim Southee c Maxwell b Southee 5
Ish Sodhi b Tye 13
Trent Boult not out 1
Extras (3lb, 5w) 8
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 150.
Overs: 20. Batting time: 96 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-59, 3-72, 4-73, 5-91, 6-93, 7-101, 8-110, 9-148.
Bowling: Billy Stanlake 4-0-37-1 (4w), Kane Richardson 4-0-30-2, Andrew Tye 4-0-30-2, Ashton Agar 4-0-27-3, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-23-1 (1w).
|Australia
David Warner b Sodhi 25
D'Arcy Short c Chapman b Munro 50
Ashton Agar std. Seifert b Santner 2
Glenn Maxwell not out 20
Aaron Finch not out 18
Extras (4b, 1lb, 1nb) 6
TOTAL (for three wickets) 121
Overs: 14.4. Batting time: 59 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-78, 3-84.
Did not bat: Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Bill Stanlake.
Bowling: Trent Boult 3-0-27-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-21-1, Tim touthee 2-0-21-0, Mitchell Santner 3.4-0-29-1 (1nb), Colin Munro 2-0-18-1.
Result: Australia by 19 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system.
Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.