New Zealand vs. Australia, T20 Tri-Series scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday in the Twenty20 tri-series cricket international between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park:

New Zealand won the toss New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Warner b Stanlake 21

Colin Munro c Agar b Richardson 29

Kane Williamson b Agar 9

Mark Chapman lbw b Agar 8

Ross Taylor not out 43

Colin de Grandhomme c Maxwell b Agar 10

Mitchell Santner c Carey b Tye 0

Tim Seifert b Stoinis 3

Tim Southee c Maxwell b Southee 5

Ish Sodhi b Tye 13

Trent Boult not out 1

Extras (3lb, 5w) 8

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 150.

Overs: 20. Batting time: 96 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-59, 3-72, 4-73, 5-91, 6-93, 7-101, 8-110, 9-148.

Bowling: Billy Stanlake 4-0-37-1 (4w), Kane Richardson 4-0-30-2, Andrew Tye 4-0-30-2, Ashton Agar 4-0-27-3, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-23-1 (1w).

Australia

David Warner b Sodhi 25

D'Arcy Short c Chapman b Munro 50

Ashton Agar std. Seifert b Santner 2

Glenn Maxwell not out 20

Aaron Finch not out 18

Extras (4b, 1lb, 1nb) 6

TOTAL (for three wickets) 121

Overs: 14.4. Batting time: 59 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-78, 3-84.

Did not bat: Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Bill Stanlake.

Bowling: Trent Boult 3-0-27-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-21-1, Tim touthee 2-0-21-0, Mitchell Santner 3.4-0-29-1 (1nb), Colin Munro 2-0-18-1.

Result: Australia by 19 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.