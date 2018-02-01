Introducing Taiwan's only temple-making factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the land of 711’s and Family Mart’s, there are still more temples in Taiwan than convenience stores and a majority of contemporary temples come from one factory, Chuanshuo Co. Ltd.

Chuanshuo has entered the international gaze after the BBC Chinese service made a special feature on the company, the only factory in Taiwan which specializes in creating concrete temples and temple accessories.



(Image from Chuanshuo's Facebook)

The company founder, Lin Fu-chun (林復準), told the BBC that “it only takes two days to make a temple.”



(Image from Chuanshuo's Facebook)

Chuanshuo has been Taiwan’s temple provider since 1993. The company can produce many kinds of temple accessories, from furnaces to bell towers to stone lions. Lin named the business after his parents and has already made arrangements to pass his business down to the next generation.

Chuanshuo also fulfills hundreds of international orders a year, particularly for buyers in Singapore, Malaysia, and China, according to Apple Daily.

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there are over 15,000 registered religious buildings in Taiwan.