Four Chinese nabbed in joint Indonesia-Taiwan crystal meth crackdown

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Indonesian authorities announced Tuesday that a vessel was found with up to 1.6 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine in a global crackdown, according to Apple Daily.

Four Chinese nationals were detained, instead of four Taiwanese as initially reported by local media.

The vessel was reportedly detected in the waters between the Indonesian island of Sumatra and Singapore. The vessel was said to have sailed under the flag of Singapore, but police believe that the drug smugglers might fly different flags to dodge inspections.

It is the second major drug smuggling operation smashed by Indonesian police this month, with up to 1.6 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine stashed in 81 rice bags. Deni Sirjantoro, spokesman for the Indonesian Customs and Excise Office said the office is currently weighing the captured meth and interrogating four crew members.

It was reported earlier that four crew members apprehended during the joint raid were Taiwan nationals, but after further investigation, they have since been identified to all be Chinese nationals. The operation was successfully carried out with the aid of Taiwanese police, and is the second successful joint drug bust between the two countries, the first of which involved the arrest of four Taiwanese off the Indonesian island of Batam on Feb. 9.