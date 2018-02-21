  1. Home
More than 21,000 runners to participate in 2018 Kaohsiung Marathon

The 2018 Kaohsiung MIZUNO International Marathon will take place on February 25 amid concerns that the city’s serious air pollution problem might have negative effects on the participants

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/21 16:34

The 2018 Kaohsiung MIZUNO International Marathon will take place on February 25 (photo from Kaohsiung Marathon official website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Kaohsiung MIZUNO International Marathon will take place on February 25 amid concerns that the city’s serious air pollution problem might have negative effects on the participants.

The race will start at the Kaohsiung National Stadium.

According to event organizer Kaohsiung City Government, a total of more than 21,000 runners will participate in the running event. The organizer said 10 Kaohsiung schools have painted 1,000 lanterns, which will be hung at the start arch.

The running event is divided into three groups: marathon (42.195 km), ultra half marathon (25km), and fun run (5km).

The first-place finishers of the marathon in the overall men's and women's categories will each receive NT$300,000.

(Video from the 2018 Kaohsiung MIZUNO International Marathon Facebook page)

 
Kaohsiung MIZUNO International Marathon
Kaohsiung National Stadium
Kaohsiung City Government

