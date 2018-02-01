Taiwan groups plan march to demand truth about 228 Incident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 47 associations plan to march in Taipei Saturday to demand the full truth about the 228 Incident, a mass uprising in 1947 which led to thousands of deaths and years of brutal repression.

The revolt against corruption, political repression, economic mismanagement by the China-based Kuomintang government of President Chiang Kai-shek led to the disappearance of an entire generation of leading Taiwanese figures, with estimates of the number of deaths ranging to tens of thousands. The putting down of the uprising was followed by years of White Terror, during which suspects were jailed, disappeared or executed.

As the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has made transitional justice one of its key policies, hope has been growing that more clarity will be created in the responsibility for and circumstances of the events, as the subject of the 228 Incident was completely taboo in Taiwan for several decades following 1947.

Groups including the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and the Presbyterian Church announced Wednesday that they would organize a march on February 24 from the Tianma Tea House (天馬茶房), which played a key role in the start of the incident, to the Executive Yuan, the premier’s offices.

The march will pass along several buildings which were the scene of events following February 27, 1947, and will include the reading of the names of victims, organizers said.

The public needed to remember its country’s tragic history and fight to maintain human rights, the Apple Daily quoted organizers as saying.

At the end of the march, descendants of 228 Incident victims will sing and read poems to commemorate the event.