NCTU rated No. 1 out of 30 most popular colleges in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) has topped the list of 30 colleges with the most positive impression by the public, according to data released by Daily View.

In its list titled "2017 List of Universities with the Most Positive Impression," Taiwanese statistics website Daily View ranked NCTU in the top spot, followed by National Tsing Hua University, National Cheng Kung University, Fu Jen Catholic University and National Chengchi Univesrsity, based on an analysis of big data.

In order to help parents and students navigate the over 141 colleges and universities in Taiwan, Daily View teamed up with Cheers Magazine to take the list from the Ministry of Education, integrate the enrollment rates into its Keypo big data search engine, and combine this with discussions on the web. The discussions were then separated into positive, negative and neutral, which were then tabulated and compared with last year's discussions ranking universities to generate this years "Top 30 Best Impression List."

If the degree of good perception of a university on the internet is compared on an individual basis and the actual registration rate at universities, NCTU recieved the highest score at 97.93 points, with a registration rate of 95.87 and favorable impression rate of 99.99. Tsing Hua University came in close second with 97.86, with a registration rate of 95.72 and a favorable impression rate of 100.

In third place was Cheng Kung University at 97.13. It is worth noting that out of the top 10 universities on the list, only two were private schools. Fourth place Fu Jen Catholic University and 10th place Chung Yuan Christian University, which had scores of 96.67 and 84.88, respectively.

If separated by public and private universities, NCTU ranked first among public schools, while Fu Jen ranked highest among private schools. As for public vocational schools, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology took the top slot at 86.29, while the highest rated private vocational school was Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages at 84.09.