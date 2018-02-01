52-year-old Taiwanese janitor becomes gold medal belly dancer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lin Ming-hui (林明惠) has come a long way from belly dancing for fun 10 years ago to now acing international competitions.

Lin worked as a janitor diligently cleaning KTV rooms and entertainment centers every day to save enough money to take belly dancing classes. Once she did the world became her stage, no matter if she was in the office or a park, Lin could not afford to be picky about where she practiced.

At the end of 2017, Lin traveled to South Korea to compete in a belly dancing competition. Lin took home the gold in the individual dancing category, becoming the oldest Taiwanese to win a dancing champion, according to Apple Daily.



(Image from Lin Ming-hui's Facebook)

Inspired to move

After experiencing birth complications 10 years ago, Lin went to attend yoga classes to help her body recover, however it was the neighboring belly dancing classes that caught her eye. Lin was instantly captivated by the beauty and strength of the performers:

‘For those who think belly dancing is just about young people shaking their hips and making eyes, they clearly don’t understand. I dance for those who do.’

When Lin first started competing six years ago, her movements were rough and scores were average. Gradually her muscles began to relax and her facial expressions softened; she began to understand how to use her body to express rhythm.

As Lin’s dancing improved so did her scores. To date she has won 12 dance competitions in Taiwan.



(Image from Lin Ming-hui's Facebook)

Unstoppable

Three years ago, however following a divorce, Lin took on extra work just to make ends meet and to afford flight tickets for a world contest in Korea. That was when she began working at a KTV, cleaning around 45 rooms per shift, and emptying trash cans at amusement parks.

She was committed to saving the NT$300 (US$10) per hour belly dancing class fee and sharpening her skills.

With the guidance and encouragement of her coach Chen Zhi-yu (陳志宇), she competed and won the championship in Korea.

“Ming-hui really puts in a lot of effort. Traveling between two different cities between Changhua and Taichung to study belly dancing is really not easy, and then to go on earning an international prize is truly remarkable,” said Chen.