California Senate to weigh discipline for accused colleague

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

Senators will gather Wednesday with outside lawyers to discuss the investigation into Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza.

An investigation released Tuesday found Mendoza "more likely than not" engaged in behavior such as offering alcohol to a 19-year-old intern in a hotel suite at a Democratic Party event, suggesting a young woman in a Senate fellowship take a vacation with him and rent a room in his house, and asked several of the women invasive questions about their dating lives.

As early as Thursday, the chamber could vote to censure, expel, suspend or reinstate him.

Mendoza called the investigation "unfair and secret."