Latin American & Caribbean festival to kick off in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- February is the season to celebrate — both in Taiwan and overseas. Right after the Lunar New Year, while many Latin American countries have started celebrating Carnaval for one last hurrah before the liturgical season of Lent, Taipei will hold one as well, on Feb. 24.

The festival, cosponsored by ICRT and Latinos Taiwan, will feature more than 20 groups of musicians and dancers, free lessons of Latin dance as well Latin market offering authentic Latin food, drinks, handicrafts, and activities representing countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

There are going to be many amazing Latin dance shows in the event, such as Salsa, Tango, Bachata, and live performances of Latin jazz, Salsa music, and a Latin classic duo. What's more, there will be a Latin market to satisfy visitors' craving for authentic cuisine and libations.

A big Samba parade will be held to wrap up the festival. The organizers call for the public to enjoy the passion of Latin music, dance, and food at the Carnival. No matter how cold it is this winter, Carnaval will be the hottest event in Taiwan.

Event: Carnaval Taipei 台北拉丁嘉年華 2018

Time: 11:00-19:00, Feb. 24th, 2018

Location: Flora Expo Park & Maji Square

Organizer: Latinos Taiwan (拉丁人文化有限公司)

Media Sponsor: ICRT財團法人台北國際社區文化基金會