States could face severe flooding, other problems in Midwest

CHICAGO (AP) — Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

Melting snow and heavy rain prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for parts of northern Illinois and flood watches for central Illinois. The fear of a rising Illinois River forced the evacuation late Tuesday of the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa.

Parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula are seeing flooding and road closures.

Flood warnings have been in effect in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, with flood watches in Texas and Arkansas.

The weather service issued winter weather advisories for parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, North Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.