Lebanon gets tough on the press ahead of elections

This Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 frame grab from video from Lebanese TV network LBC, shows Saudi journalist Ibrahim al-Merhi, right, speaking to Lebanese ta
In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 photo, Lebanese talk show host Marcel Ghanem, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Beirut, Lebanon
In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 photo, Lebanese talk show host Marcel Ghanem, center, arrives to a courthouse compound, in the Beirut's southeastern sub
In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 photo, Lebanese talk show host Marcel Ghanem, center, speaks to journalists in front of the courthouse compound, in Beir
In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 photo, Lebanese talk show host Marcel Ghanem, center, speaks to journalists in front of the courthouse compound, in Beir
In this Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 photo, Ayman Mhanna, executive director of the Samir Kassir Foundation, a press freedoms organization named after the la
This Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 photo, Lebanese journalist May Chidiac, who survived an assassination attempt targeting her in 2005, speaks during an inter
In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 photo, Lebanese talk show host Marcel Ghanem, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Beirut, Lebanon
BEIRUT (AP) — A string of court cases and judicial investigations against Lebanese media figures is testing this country's reputation as a forum for ideas in a region blanketed by censorship and threats to the press.
Lebanese authorities are getting tough on free speech ahead of national elections, summoning two leading talk show hosts to court over on-air remarks and sentencing an analyst to jail for comments she made in Washington about the Lebanese army.
A raft of taboos enshrined by law is shielding the country's military, political leaders, and religious institutions from criticism.