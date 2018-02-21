Arkansas judge faces prison term in sexual favors case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking a 37-month prison term for an Arkansas judge who admitted he gave lighter sentences to some men in return for sexual favors.

Joseph Boeckmann is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday in Little Rock. Court filings say Boeckmann was investigated for similar crimes two decades ago but was never charged because he gave up his job as a deputy prosecutor.

Boeckmann later became a district judge and victimized men who appeared in his court for minor offenses. He pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and witness tampering. The judge hearing his case said last year she was not bound by the terms a plea bargain reached between the prosecutors and Boeckmann's lawyer.

In a deal with state regulators, Boeckmann left the bench in 2016.