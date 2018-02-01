Cherry blossoms predicted to bloom till Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The timing of cold fronts this year has been encouraging to the longevity of Taiwan’s cherry blossoms, particularly in Taitung.

The owner of the Qing Mountain farm, Tsai Cheng-ming (蔡政銘), told CNA that after the cold fronts finished passing through Taitung just before the Lunar New Year holiday, eight different kinds of cherry blossoms continued to bloom across the mountain.



(CNA image)

Farmer Tsai suggested admiring the cherry blossoms early in the morning when they set against the clear blue skies before the afternoon haze and overcast clouds roll in. Both sets of conditions however will be romantic, promised Tsai.

The blossoms are expected to keep until Lantern Festival, which this year falls on March 2, reported CNA.

The cherry blossoms bordering the Southern Cross-Island Highway (南橫公路沿線) have already withered and died.