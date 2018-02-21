Wednesday's Olympic Snowboard Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Men's Big Air Qualifying
|(Start position in parentheses)
|HEAT 1
|Run 1
1. (4) Maxence Parrot, Canada, 89.25.
2. (6) Kyle Mack, United States, 87.25.
3. (11) Michael Schaerer, Switzerland, 87.0.
4. (5) Chris Corning, United States, 85.0.
5. (3) Staale Sandbech, Norway, 84.75.
6. (8) Yuri Okubo, Japan, 84.25.
7. (7) Redmond Gerard, United States, 82.0.
8. (17) Rowan Coultas, Britain, 81.0.
9. (9) Alberto Maffei, Italy, 77.5.
10. (16) Nicolas Huber, Switzerland, 76.75.
11. (14) Lee Min-Sik, South Korea, 68.75.
12. (15) Niklas Mattsson, Sweden, 53.75.
13. (2) Seppe Smits, Belgium, 50.0.
14. (13) Rene Rinnekangas, Finland, 43.75.
15. (18) Clemens Millauer, Austria, 39.25.
16. (1) Jamie Nicholls, Britain, 30.0.
NR. (12) Petr Horak, Czech Republic, DNS.
NR. (10) Moritz Thoenen, Switzerland, DNS.
|Run 2
1. (4) Maxence Parrot, Canada, 92.5.
2. (15) Niklas Mattsson, Sweden, 90.0.
3. (6) Kyle Mack, United States, 88.75.
4. (5) Chris Corning, United States, 88.0.
5. (7) Redmond Gerard, United States, 85.0.
6. (17) Rowan Coultas, Britain, 84.5.
7. (13) Rene Rinnekangas, Finland, 83.0.
8. (1) Jamie Nicholls, Britain, 81.25.
9. (14) Lee Min-Sik, South Korea, 72.25.
10. (2) Seppe Smits, Belgium, 59.25.
11. (18) Clemens Millauer, Austria, 47.0.
12. (16) Nicolas Huber, Switzerland, 44.5.
13. (8) Yuri Okubo, Japan, 44.25.
14. (11) Michael Schaerer, Switzerland, 44.0.
15. (3) Staale Sandbech, Norway, 41.25.
16. (9) Alberto Maffei, Italy, 36.25.
|Rank
|(Runs 1&2 in parentheses)
1. Maxence Parrot, Canada (89.25; 92.5), 92.5 (Q).
2. Niklas Mattsson, Sweden (53.75; 90.0), 90.0 (Q).
3. Kyle Mack, United States (87.25; 88.75), 88.75 (Q).
4. Chris Corning, United States (85.0; 88.0), 88.0 (Q).
5. Michael Schaerer, Switzerland (87.0; 44.0), 87.0 (Q).
6. Redmond Gerard, United States (82.0; 85.0), 85.0 (Q).
7. Staale Sandbech, Norway (84.75; 41.25), 84.75.
8. Rowan Coultas, Britain (81.0; 84.5), 84.5.
9. Yuri Okubo, Japan (84.25; 44.25), 84.25.
10. Rene Rinnekangas, Finland (43.75; 83.0), 83.0.
11. Jamie Nicholls, Britain (30.0; 81.25), 81.25.
12. Alberto Maffei, Italy (77.5; 36.25), 77.5.
13. Nicolas Huber, Switzerland (76.75; 44.5), 76.75.
14. Lee Min-Sik, South Korea (68.75; 72.25), 72.25.
15. Seppe Smits, Belgium (50.0; 59.25), 59.25.
16. Clemens Millauer, Austria (39.25; 47.0), 47.0.
|HEAT 2
|Run 1
1. (8) Jonas Boesiger, Switzerland, 96.0.
2. (4) Torgeir Bergrem, Norway, 94.25.
3. (7) Sebastien Toutant, Canada, 91.0.
4. (6) Marc McMorris, Canada, 89.0.
5. (2) Carlos Garcia Knight, New Zealand, 88.75.
6. (12) Billy Morgan, Britain, 87.5.
7. (16) Tyler Nicholson, Canada, 87.25.
8. (1) Roope Tonteri, Finland, 86.5.
9. (3) Marcus Kleveland, Norway, 84.25.
10. (17) Vlad Khadarin, OA Russia, 83.75.
11. (5) Kalle Jarvilehto, Finland, 83.25.
12. (10) Stef Vandeweyer, Belgium, 61.0.
13. (14) Matias Schmitt, Argentina, 51.75.
14. (18) Peetu Piiroinen, Finland, 43.5.
15. (13) Ryan Stassel, United States, 39.5.
16. (11) Hiroaki Kunitake, Japan, 37.25.
17. (9) Sebbe De Buck, Belgium, 33.5.
18. (15) Anton Mamaev, OA Russia, 29.0.
|Run 2
1. (2) Carlos Garcia Knight, New Zealand, 97.5.
2. (6) Marc McMorris, Canada, 95.75.
3. (12) Billy Morgan, Britain, 90.5.
4. (16) Tyler Nicholson, Canada, 89.25.
5. (18) Peetu Piiroinen, Finland, 87.25.
6. (17) Vlad Khadarin, OA Russia, 79.25.
7. (13) Ryan Stassel, United States, 76.25.
8. (4) Torgeir Bergrem, Norway, 59.5.
9. (1) Roope Tonteri, Finland, 47.5.
10. (3) Marcus Kleveland, Norway, 46.0.
11. (7) Sebastien Toutant, Canada, 45.0.
12. (5) Kalle Jarvilehto, Finland, 44.75.
13. (15) Anton Mamaev, OA Russia, 42.75.
14. (11) Hiroaki Kunitake, Japan, 36.75.
15. (8) Jonas Boesiger, Switzerland, 35.25.
16. (9) Sebbe De Buck, Belgium, 30.25.
17. (10) Stef Vandeweyer, Belgium, 29.5.
18. (14) Matias Schmitt, Argentina, 23.0.
|Ranking
1. Carlos Garcia Knight, New Zealand, (88.75; 97.5), 97.5 (Q).
2. Jonas Boesiger, Switzerland, (96.0; 35.25), 96.0 (Q).
3. Marc McMorris, Canada, (89.0; 95.75), 95.75 (Q).
4. Torgeir Bergrem, Norway, (94.25; 59.5), 94.25 (Q).
5. Sebastien Toutant, Canada, (91.0; 45.0), 91.0 (Q).
6. Billy Morgan, Britain, (87.5; 90.5), 90.5 (Q).
7. Tyler Nicholson, Canada, (87.25; 89.25), 89.25.
8. Peetu Piiroinen, Finland, (43.5; 87.25), 87.25.
9. Roope Tonteri, Finland, (86.5; 47.5), 86.5.
10. Marcus Kleveland, Norway, (84.25; 46.0), 84.25.
11. Vlad Khadarin, OA Russia, (83.75; 79.25), 83.75.
12. Kalle Jarvilehto, Finland, (83.25; 44.75), 83.25.
13. Ryan Stassel, United States, (39.5; 76.25), 76.25.
14. Stef Vandeweyer, Belgium, (61.0; 29.5), 61.0.
15. Matias Schmitt, Argentina, (51.75; 23.0), 51.75.
16. Anton Mamaev, OA Russia, (29.0; 42.75), 42.75.
17. Hiroaki Kunitake, Japan, (37.25; 36.75), 37.25.
18. Sebbe De Buck, Belgium, (33.5; 30.25), 33.5.