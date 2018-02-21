  1. Home
Wednesday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/21 12:05
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Men's Ski Cross
Seeding Round

1. Alex Fiva, Switzerland, 1:08.74.

2. Sergey Ridzik, OA Russia, 1:09.21.

3. Kevin Drury, Canada, 1:09.41.

4. Armin Niederer, Switzerland, 1:09.46.

5. Filip Flisar, Slovenia, 1:09.65.

6. Christoph Wahrstoetter, Austria, 1:09.79.

7. Jean Frederic Chapuis, France, 1:09.84.

8. Brady Leman, Canada, 1:09.94.

9. Marc Bischofberger, Switzerland, 1:09.99.

10. Paul Eckert, Germany, 1:10.06.

11. Robert Winkler, Austria, 1:10.09.

12. Stefan Thanei, Italy, 1:10.10.

13. Jonas Lenherr, Switzerland, 1:10.12.

14. Arnaud Bovolenta, France, 1:10.12.

15. Siegmar Klotz, Italy, 1:10.15.

16. Adam Kappacher, Austria, 1:10.17.

17. Igor Omelin, OA Russia, 1:10.24.

18. Francois Place, France, 1:10.26.

19. Victor Oehling Norberg, Sweden, 1:10.26.

20. Tim Hronek, Germany, 1:10.27.

21. Florian Wilmsmann, Germany, 1:10.33.

22. Erik Mobaerg, Sweden, 1:10.36.

23. Egor Korotkov, OA Russia, 1:10.39.

24. Terence Tchiknavorian, France, 1:10.41.

25. Jamie Prebble, New Zealand, 1:10.48.

26. David Duncan, Canada, 1:10.51.

27. Semen Denshcikov, OA Russia, 1:10.86.

28. Thomas Zangerl, Austria, 1:10.96.

29. Victor Andersson, Sweden, 1:11.20.

30. Anton Grimus, Australia, 1:40.80.

31. Christoph Delbosco, Canada, 1:48.25.

