Wednesday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Men's Ski Cross
|Seeding Round
1. Alex Fiva, Switzerland, 1:08.74.
2. Sergey Ridzik, OA Russia, 1:09.21.
3. Kevin Drury, Canada, 1:09.41.
4. Armin Niederer, Switzerland, 1:09.46.
5. Filip Flisar, Slovenia, 1:09.65.
6. Christoph Wahrstoetter, Austria, 1:09.79.
7. Jean Frederic Chapuis, France, 1:09.84.
8. Brady Leman, Canada, 1:09.94.
9. Marc Bischofberger, Switzerland, 1:09.99.
10. Paul Eckert, Germany, 1:10.06.
11. Robert Winkler, Austria, 1:10.09.
12. Stefan Thanei, Italy, 1:10.10.
13. Jonas Lenherr, Switzerland, 1:10.12.
14. Arnaud Bovolenta, France, 1:10.12.
15. Siegmar Klotz, Italy, 1:10.15.
16. Adam Kappacher, Austria, 1:10.17.
17. Igor Omelin, OA Russia, 1:10.24.
18. Francois Place, France, 1:10.26.
19. Victor Oehling Norberg, Sweden, 1:10.26.
20. Tim Hronek, Germany, 1:10.27.
21. Florian Wilmsmann, Germany, 1:10.33.
22. Erik Mobaerg, Sweden, 1:10.36.
23. Egor Korotkov, OA Russia, 1:10.39.
24. Terence Tchiknavorian, France, 1:10.41.
25. Jamie Prebble, New Zealand, 1:10.48.
26. David Duncan, Canada, 1:10.51.
27. Semen Denshcikov, OA Russia, 1:10.86.
28. Thomas Zangerl, Austria, 1:10.96.
29. Victor Andersson, Sweden, 1:11.20.
30. Anton Grimus, Australia, 1:40.80.
31. Christoph Delbosco, Canada, 1:48.25.
MORE