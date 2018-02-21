Wednesday's Olympic Snowboard Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Men's Big Air Qualifying
|(Start position in parentheses)
|HEAT 1
|Run 1
1. (4) Maxence Parrot, Canada, 89.25.
2. (6) Kyle Mack, United States, 87.25.
3. (11) Michael Schaerer, Switzerland, 87.0.
4. (5) Chris Corning, United States, 85.0.
5. (3) Staale Sandbech, Norway, 84.75.
6. (8) Yuri Okubo, Japan, 84.25.
7. (7) Redmond Gerard, United States, 82.0.
8. (17) Rowan Coultas, Britain, 81.0.
9. (9) Alberto Maffei, Italy, 77.5.
10. (16) Nicolas Huber, Switzerland, 76.75.
11. (14) Lee Min-Sik, South Korea, 68.75.
12. (15) Niklas Mattsson, Sweden, 53.75.
13. (2) Seppe Smits, Belgium, 50.0.
14. (13) Rene Rinnekangas, Finland, 43.75.
15. (18) Clemens Millauer, Austria, 39.25.
16. (1) Jamie Nicholls, Britain, 30.0.
NR. (12) Petr Horak, Czech Republic, DNS.
NR. (10) Moritz Thoenen, Switzerland, DNS.
|Run 2
1. (4) Maxence Parrot, Canada, 92.5.
2. (15) Niklas Mattsson, Sweden, 90.0.
3. (6) Kyle Mack, United States, 88.75.
4. (5) Chris Corning, United States, 88.0.
5. (7) Redmond Gerard, United States, 85.0.
6. (17) Rowan Coultas, Britain, 84.5.
7. (13) Rene Rinnekangas, Finland, 83.0.
8. (1) Jamie Nicholls, Britain, 81.25.
9. (14) Lee Min-Sik, South Korea, 72.25.
10. (2) Seppe Smits, Belgium, 59.25.
11. (18) Clemens Millauer, Austria, 47.0.
12. (16) Nicolas Huber, Switzerland, 44.5.
13. (8) Yuri Okubo, Japan, 44.25.
14. (11) Michael Schaerer, Switzerland, 44.0.
15. (3) Staale Sandbech, Norway, 41.25.
16. (9) Alberto Maffei, Italy, 36.25.
|Rank
|(Runs 1&2 in parentheses)
1. Maxence Parrot, Canada (89.25; 92.5), 92.5 (Q).
2. Niklas Mattsson, Sweden (53.75; 90.0), 90.0 (Q).
3. Kyle Mack, United States (87.25; 88.75), 88.75 (Q).
4. Chris Corning, United States (85.0; 88.0), 88.0 (Q).
5. Michael Schaerer, Switzerland (87.0; 44.0), 87.0 (Q).
6. Redmond Gerard, United States (82.0; 85.0), 85.0 (Q).
7. Staale Sandbech, Norway (84.75; 41.25), 84.75.
8. Rowan Coultas, Britain (81.0; 84.5), 84.5.
9. Yuri Okubo, Japan (84.25; 44.25), 84.25.
10. Rene Rinnekangas, Finland (43.75; 83.0), 83.0.
11. Jamie Nicholls, Britain (30.0; 81.25), 81.25.
12. Alberto Maffei, Italy (77.5; 36.25), 77.5.
13. Nicolas Huber, Switzerland (76.75; 44.5), 76.75.
14. Lee Min-Sik, South Korea (68.75; 72.25), 72.25.
15. Seppe Smits, Belgium (50.0; 59.25), 59.25.
16. Clemens Millauer, Austria (39.25; 47.0), 47.0.
