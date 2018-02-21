All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 60 40 17 3 83 215 161 20-6-1 20-11-2 10-5-1 Boston 57 36 13 8 80 188 140 19-7-4 17-6-4 12-2-2 Toronto 61 36 20 5 77 204 172 19-8-2 17-12-3 9-5-1 Washington 60 34 19 7 75 187 180 20-9-2 14-10-5 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 61 35 22 4 74 195 180 23-7-1 12-15-3 12-5-0 Philadelphia 60 31 19 10 72 181 174 15-9-6 16-10-4 8-4-5 New Jersey 60 31 21 8 70 181 183 16-11-3 15-10-5 10-8-1 Columbus 60 30 25 5 65 159 170 17-11-2 13-14-3 11-9-3 Carolina 60 27 23 10 64 162 180 15-10-6 12-13-4 6-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 61 29 26 6 64 203 219 16-11-4 13-15-2 10-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 60 27 28 5 59 173 191 18-11-3 9-17-2 7-8-3 Florida 56 26 24 6 58 166 185 13-9-3 13-15-3 8-4-1 Detroit 58 24 25 9 57 155 174 12-12-7 12-13-2 6-13-2 Montreal 59 22 29 8 52 151 188 14-10-6 8-19-2 10-6-2 Ottawa 58 21 28 9 51 158 204 14-11-5 7-17-4 6-10-3 Buffalo 60 17 32 11 45 143 198 8-18-4 9-14-7 5-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 59 39 16 4 82 202 160 22-5-2 17-11-2 14-2-1 Nashville 58 35 14 9 79 182 152 20-7-3 15-7-6 11-4-2 Winnipeg 59 35 15 9 79 196 157 23-5-2 12-10-7 9-6-2 Dallas 59 34 21 4 72 179 157 21-9-1 13-12-3 10-10-0 San Jose 59 32 19 8 72 175 161 17-9-3 15-10-5 15-4-3 St. Louis 60 34 22 4 72 171 153 19-12-0 15-10-4 9-6-2 Minnesota 59 32 20 7 71 177 169 20-5-6 12-15-1 10-9-0 Anaheim 61 30 20 11 71 169 170 15-9-4 15-11-7 10-5-6 Los Angeles 59 32 22 5 69 170 146 14-9-3 18-13-2 8-9-3 Calgary 60 30 21 9 69 169 175 13-14-4 17-7-5 8-6-3 Colorado 58 31 23 4 66 179 173 20-8-1 11-15-3 7-9-1 Chicago 60 25 27 8 58 170 173 13-14-3 12-13-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 58 24 30 4 52 162 191 12-14-2 12-16-2 10-7-0 Vancouver 59 23 30 6 52 157 189 11-15-3 12-15-3 5-10-1 Arizona 59 17 32 10 44 143 197 9-16-4 8-16-6 3-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 2, Calgary 1, OT

Nashville 5, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1

Anaheim 2, Vegas 0

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Columbus 2, New Jersey 1

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.