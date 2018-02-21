El Salvador detains 3 officers in torture, abduction case

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Police in El Salvador have arrested two military colonels and a lieutenant colonel in connection with the case of eight soldiers convicted last year of torture and abduction.

Also detained Tuesday were four attorneys, a prosecutor, a police officer, two judicial workers and a doctor.

According to trial testimony, the soldiers were sent after several people who broke into a country house belonging to a military officer and stole money, a gun and other belongings. They said they were only following orders, but were sentenced to 14 years in prison.

An anti-organized-crime police unit has been investigating allegations the officers tried to bribe judicial officials and coerce victims to win the soldiers' freedom.

The detained are accused of crimes including illicit association, homicide conspiracy, coercion and bribery.