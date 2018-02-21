  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 21, 2018

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/21 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: FSC Chairman urges confidence in local stocks, citing ample liquidity, sound economic fundamentals

@China Times: Amid infighting in DPP, KMT, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je sits back, expecting re-election victory

@Liberty Times: Education minister expected to stay on post at urging of Executive Yuan

@Apple Daily: After returning home for Lunar New Year family reunion, Hon Hai employee suffers deaths of parents in big fire

@Economic Daily News: FSC chairman upbeat about local stock market as trading resumes after Lunar New Year holiday

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market resumes trading, analysts expect investors to catch up to Wall Street
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2018/02/13 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/02/12 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/02/06 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/02/02 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/02/01 09:00