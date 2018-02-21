Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: FSC Chairman urges confidence in local stocks, citing ample liquidity, sound economic fundamentals



@China Times: Amid infighting in DPP, KMT, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je sits back, expecting re-election victory



@Liberty Times: Education minister expected to stay on post at urging of Executive Yuan



@Apple Daily: After returning home for Lunar New Year family reunion, Hon Hai employee suffers deaths of parents in big fire



@Economic Daily News: FSC chairman upbeat about local stock market as trading resumes after Lunar New Year holiday



@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market resumes trading, analysts expect investors to catch up to Wall Street