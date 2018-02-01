Taiwan declares day of remembrance for Hualien earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Executive Yuan has declared today a national day of remembrance for those injured and killed in the Hualien earthquake on Feb. 6, announced Executive Yuan Spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Tuesday.

All levels of government organizations and schools around Taiwan will observe a day of remembrance and fly flags at half-mast out of respect, reported CNA. The magnitude 6.0 earthquake took 17 lives and injured 285 people.

Other days of remembrance declared as a result of natural or manmade disasters in Taiwan include the magnitude 7.3 921 earthquake in 1999, the deadliest typhoon in Taiwan’s history, Typhoon Morakot, in 2009, and the TransAirways Asia Flight 222 crash in Penghu in 2014.

A public memorial service was held on Feb. 11. The Executive Yuan decided to declare the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday an additional day of mourning, according to Spokesperson Hsu.