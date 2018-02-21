Sprinter Jessica Peris says she returned positive drug test

SYDNEY (AP) — Sprinter Jessica Peris, daughter of Olympic gold medalist Nova Peris, says she is awaiting B sample results after testing positive to a banned substance last year.

Peris told News Corp. on Wednesday that she will fight any doping charges: "I now believe that there are substantial flaws in the way in which my urine tests were conducted in respect of my urine sample to ASADA on 18 October," she said in a statement.

Athletics Australia and the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) have not commented on the doping charges.

Fox Sports earlier reported that Peris, 27, withdrew from last weekend's Commonwealth Games selection trials after failing a test conducted by ASADA.

Peris had posted personal best times over 100 and 200 meters and seemed likely to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Nova Peris, who was the first indigenous Australian to win an Olympic gold medal as a member of the Australian women's field hockey team at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

%@AP Links

Nova Peris switched to track and field and won gold medals in the 200 meters and 4-x-100-meter relay at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.