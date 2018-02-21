Australian PM heading to US for talks with Trump, governors

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull heads for the United States accompanied by the largest Australian political and business delegation ever to visit the U.S.

President Donald Trump's softening opposition to the United States joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership will be up for discussion when he meets Turnbull at the White House on Friday.

Security risks in the Asia-Pacific region created by a more assertive China and North Korea's nuclear ambitions will also be on the agenda.

Turnbull and the members of his political and business delegation leave Australia on Wednesday. While in Washington, he will address the U.S. National Governors' Association.