Judge declares mistrial in Philadelphia mob boss fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial at the New York City racketeering trial of a notorious Philadelphia mob boss.

The mistrial on Tuesday came after jurors told U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan that they were hopelessly deadlocked in the case against Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino.

Prosecutors accused Merlino of muscling his way into gambling and health insurance schemes run by crime families on the East Coast. They said he demanded protection payments from bookies and other underlings running a scheme to collect thousands of dollars of insurance claims by bribing doctors to write phony pain cream prescriptions.

The defense told jurors that the 55-year-old Merlino was framed by turncoat mobsters. Merlino has claimed that he quit his life of crime after getting out of prison in 2011.