BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/20 06:41
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Cardiff 2, Bolton 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Derby 0

Saturday's Matches

Fulham 2, Aston Villa 0

Sunderland 0, Brentford 2

Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 0

QPR 2, Bolton 0

Burton Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Birmingham 0, Millwall 1

Preston 1, Wolverhampton 1

Sunday's Matches

Norwich 1, Ipswich 1

Leeds 2, Bristol City 2

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Charlton 1, Bradford 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Shrewsbury 2

Wigan 0, Blackpool 2

Portsmouth 1, Blackburn 2

Plymouth 4, AFC Wimbledon 2

Peterborough 2, Scunthorpe 2

Rotherham 3, Oxford United 1

Northampton 1, Gillingham 2

Bury 0, Southend 0

Walsall 4, Doncaster 2

Bristol Rovers 3, Rochdale 2

Oldham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Saturday's Matches

Oxford United 0, Plymouth 1

Gillingham 0, Walsall 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Bradford vs. Wigan

Shrewsbury 0, Rotherham 1

Southend 3, Portsmouth 1

Doncaster 3, Fleetwood Town 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Charlton 2

Scunthorpe 2, Northampton 2

Sunday's Match

Blackpool 1, Peterborough 1

Monday's Match

Blackburn 2, Bury 0

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Yeovil 2, Barnet 0

Lincoln City 1, Cheltenham 0

Port Vale vs. Exeter

Mansfield Town 5, Newport County 0

Wycombe 3, Swindon 2

Luton Town 4, Crawley Town 1

Chesterfield 2, Cambridge United 3

Accrington Stanley 1, Crewe 0

Notts County 2, Carlisle 1

Forest Green Rovers 3, Stevenage 1

Colchester 2, Coventry 1

Saturday's Matches

Newport County 0, Notts County 0

Morecambe 1, Forest Green Rovers 1

Swindon 3, Port Vale 2

Stevenage 4, Yeovil 1

Cheltenham 0, Wycombe 2

Carlisle 2, Chesterfield 0

Cambridge United 3, Grimsby Town 1

Coventry vs. Luton Town

Crawley Town 3, Lincoln City 1

Crewe 1, Colchester 0

Barnet 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Exeter 0, Mansfield Town 1

England FA Cup
Friday's Matches

Leicester 1, Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 4, Hull 0

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 0

West Brom 1, Southampton 2

Brighton 3, Coventry 1

Huddersfield 0, Man United 2

Sunday's Match

Rochdale 2, Tottenham 2

Monday's Match

Wigan 1, Man City 0