Woods, Stricker to be vice captains at Ryder Cup

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods can count on being at the Ryder Cup, at least as a vice captain.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk appointed Woods and Steve Stricker as vice captains on Tuesday. Furyk previously selected two-time captain Davis Love III to assist him.

Woods has said he would like to both play in the Ryder Cup and assist Furyk if such an opportunity arose. Woods is playing the Honda Classic, his third PGA Tour event since returning from a fourth back surgery.

He also was a vice captain at Hazeltine in 2016, when the Americans beat Europe for the first time in eight years. Stricker will be a vice captain in the third straight Ryder Cup, and this follows his captaincy at the Presidents Cup last fall.

The Ryder Cup matches are the last week of September outside Paris.