Russian athletes allege libel by ex-anti-doping agency head

NEW YORK (AP) — Three Russian biathletes have sued the country's former anti-doping laboratory director, saying he severely damaged or destroyed their careers with lies.

The athletes filed a $30 million libel lawsuit Tuesday in Manhattan State Supreme Court against Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, who lives in hiding in the United States.

Rodchenkov has denied claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that U.S. agencies controlled his unmasking of the scandal.

Just days ago, Rodchenkov told The Associated Press in response to questions sent through his lawyer that he fears for his life after producing documents describing an elaborate ruse by Russian athletes to evade doping tests.

The lawsuit says Rodchenkov's false allegations "ultimately warped history and stripped the athletes of the lifelong accomplishments they had earned."

Rodchenkov fled Russia two years ago.