Supreme Court asked to review 'Making a Murderer' confession

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lawyers for a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision that held his confession was voluntary.

Brendan Dassey's legal team on Tuesday petitioned the nation's highest court to hear their appeal, saying the case raises crucial issues that extend far beyond Dassey's case alone and that long have divided state and federal courts.

Dassey's lawyers claims investigators took advantage of his youth and learning disabilities to coerce him into confessing that he helped his uncle rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. He was 16 at the time.

A federal court in Wisconsin overturned Dassey's conviction in 2016, but a divided appeals court in December reversed the lower court's decision to grant him a new trial.