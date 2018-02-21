APNewsBreak: NY touts economy boom with pic of South Africa

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's economic development agency issued a report this month that illustrates the state's growth with an 8-year-old photo of construction cranes in South Africa.

The photo in the report from Empire State Development shows seven towering heavy-lift cranes that were being used to build a stadium in Cape Town for the 2010 soccer World Cup. It's a cropped version of a larger image owned by Getty Images, available for licensing on its website for up to $575.

Empire State Development hasn't responded to requests for comment on the photo, apparently employed to give the impression of heavy construction activity in the state.

The gaffe comes as Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's economic development programs face continued questions over their effectiveness.