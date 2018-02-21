Gap and Walmart slump while NXP and Rite Aid rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Rite Aid Corp., up 7 cents to $2.20

Grocery store company Albertsons agreed to buy more than 2,500 of Rite Aid's remaining stores.

Gap Inc., down $1.66 to $31.61

The retailer said Jeff Kirwan, the CEO of the Gap brand, is leaving the company.

Walmart Inc., down $10.67 to $94.11

The retailer posted a smaller-than-expected profit as growth in online sales slowed.

NXP Semiconductor NV, up $7.06 to $125.56

Qualcomm raised its bid for NXP to $127.50 a share, or more than $43 billion.

Fogo de Chao Inc., up $3 to $15.55

The steakhouse chain agreed to be taken private by Rhône Capital for $15.75 a share, or $445 million.

Genuine Parts Co., down $5.16 to $94.67

The auto and industrial parts company gave a disappointing profit forecast for 2018.

Kirkland's Inc., down $2.53 to $9.36

The home decor retailer said store traffic slowed down late in the fourth quarter and it had to offer more discounts.

MiMedx Group Inc., down $5.72 to $8.75

The biomaterials company delayed its fourth-quarter report and said it is investigating some of its sales and distribution practices.