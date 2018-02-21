Jailed woman accused of bigamy in plot for lighter sentence

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a married New Hampshire woman who left her children in rooms covered with feces posed as a lawyer to convince another man to marry her in a bid for a lighter sentence.

Samantha Grenier, of Manchester, and her husband were sentenced to 15 years in prison last year.

Police say before that the 28-year-old posed as her lawyer and advised an ex-boyfriend to marry Grenier to help her get a more lenient sentence.

Grenier had told him she was pregnant with his twins. Police said they married last spring, but then he learned about the plot — and husband.

Grenier was charged with bigamy, falsifying physical evidence, and tampering with records. It wasn't known if she has a lawyer.